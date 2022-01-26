Saudi Arabia launches gaming, e-sports group Savvy

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund on Wednesday said it had launched a gaming and e-sports group, Savvy Gaming, days after Swedish firm MTG announced it was selling ESL Gaming to it.

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund on Wednesday said it had launched a gaming and e-sports group, Savvy Gaming, days after Swedish firm MTG announced it was selling ESL Gaming to it.

MTG on Monday said it had agreed to sell ESL Gaming to Savvy Gaming Group for an enterprise value of $1.05 billion.

Savvy Gaming "aims to become the leading gaming and e-sports group domestically and internationally", the Saudi fund said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More