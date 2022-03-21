World Markets

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait agree on developing Durra gas field in the Gulf

Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
Saudi Arabia's energy minister has signed a document with his Kuwaiti counterpart to develop the Durra gas field, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said in a statement on Monday.

The Durra field, which is shared between the two Gulf states, is expected to produce one billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensates according to the statement.

