Saudi Arabia King Salman arrives in Neom for rest - state news agency

CAIRO - Aug 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia King Salman arrived in the Neom economic zone on Wednesday for rest and relaxation time according to the state news agency.

The 84-year-old king left hospital after a successful surgery late in July.

NEOM is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan to attract foreign investment and create jobs in a bid to wean the kingdom off reliance on oil. It includes high-tech projects powered by wind and solar energy as well as sports halls, concert facilities and restaurants.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Sandra Maler)

