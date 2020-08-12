World Markets

Saudi Arabia King Salman arrives in Neom for rest - state news agency

Alaa Swilam Reuters
Saudi Arabia King Salman arrived in the Neom economic zone on Wednesday for rest and relaxation time according to the state news agency.

The 84-year-old king left hospital after a successful surgery late in July.

NEOM is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan to attract foreign investment and create jobs in a bid to wean the kingdom off reliance on oil. It includes high-tech projects powered by wind and solar energy as well as sports halls, concert facilities and restaurants.

