Saudi Arabia keeps firm grip on pricing

By Robert Hogg

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia became the first of the higher-rated Middle East sovereigns to hit the international markets this year, putting price front and centre for its US$5bn dual-tranche offering.

The sovereign (A1/-/A) opened books at Treasuries plus 165bp area for a 12-year benchmark and 3.75% area for a 40-year benchmark.

Bankers and investors saw the starting concession at about 30bp on the 2033s and 25bp-30bp on the 2061s.

"The 40-year looks interesting because the current 2060 bond trades at a very high [cash] price and so if it comes at a bit of a yield premium to the 2060s, with the lower [cash] price it should do well," said Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed income asset management at Arqaam Capital.

A second investor saw it differently, however.

"The 40-year is punchy with duration anxiety in rates at the moment," he said. "It will price in line with secondary but remember the 2060s fell 6pts [earlier in] January."

The 2060s were bid above 125 on January 4, then had fallen to below 119 by January 12, according to Tradeweb. They were quoted on Tuesday at almost 122.

Saudi Arabia slashed through the concessions on offer, printing a US$2.75bn 12-year note 35bp inside IPTs at 130bp, and a US$2.25bn 40-year at 30bp inside IPTs at 3.45%.

The momentum behind the books meant that Saudi Arabia was able to achieve its pricing goals, before turning to size, with US$5bn the upper end of its target range.

Earlier in January, Bahrain and Oman had together collated combined orders in excess of US$25bn for their deals, and Saudi Arabia proved that a lower beta offering would also work for investors as demand topped US$22bn.

"When it comes down to GCC we prefer a higher beta expression to express that risk, with Oman being our preferred choice," said Francesc Balcells, CIO of FIM Partners.

"From a cross-over investor perspective, however, given the yields in global credit and in Single As specifically, Saudi might offer the liquidity and the value to make it more compelling."

A lead said the audience for Saudi Arabia proved markedly different than that for Oman and Bahrain, with the trade helped by clear messaging that this was intended to be the sovereign's sole conventional dollar bond this year.

"It was very interesting to see the strength of the investment-grade crossover and US investment-grade bids," he said. "Versus previous trades the skew was maybe a bit more heavy towards the classic dollar real money accounts."

The majority of the investor orders congregated around the 12-year note, with demand there topping US$13bn. The longer bond attracted over US$9bn of orders.

"They appealed to different investor bases, you had strong central bank bids into the shorter bond which you didn't get in the longer note," said the lead. "But it wasn't a material skew. Some valued getting a bond at par in the long end versus a note with a high cash price, some valued something in the belly of the curve."

Goldman Sachs analysts estimate Saudi Arabia's borrowing requirement will be around US$65bn in 2021. The sovereign is expected to meet that with US$37bn of issuance in the domestic market and US$10bn externally, with the balance financed through fiscal reserves.

"For next year and beyond, the government plans to finance itself almost exclusively in debt markets (although its borrowing plans are predicated on a lower financing requirement than we are forecasting)," said Goldman Sachs.

"Assuming this to be the case, we see domestic issuance steadily rising in the medium term, while external issuance is likely to hover in the US$10bn-US$13bn range per year. The debt burden will continue to rise, but only gradually, and will remain manageable, in our view."

The emergence of the new issue could clear away some of the sluggishness around the secondary performance of Saudi Arabia's bonds, according to another investor.

"Saudi has underperformed over the last few weeks ahead of the new issue, so having this cleared could potentially be positive going forward given less concern about supply," he said.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan were global coordinators and bookrunners for the bond. Passive lead managers and bookrunners were BNP Paribas, Citigroup, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered.

(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

