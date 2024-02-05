Saudi Arabia keeps Arab Light crude price to Asia unchanged

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has kept the prices unchanged for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia in March to $1.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco 2222.SE said in pricing document seen by Reuters on Monday.

