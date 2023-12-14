Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy estimated 715,000 T wheat

Adds confirmation from GFSA agency

HAMBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state wheat buying agency GFSA on Thursday said it has issued an international tender to purchase 715,000 metric tons of milling wheat, confirming earlier reports from European traders.

Delivery was sought in a range of dates between February and May 2024, said GFSA governor Ahmad Al Fares in a statement.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Friday, Dec. 15, the GFSA said.

Traders said results are expected on Monday, Dec. 18.

Some 12 consignments of 12.5% protein wheat mostly of 60,000 tons are sought sourced from optional origins, the agency said.

Traders said that four consignments totalling 240,000 tons were sought for arrival in Jeddah between Feb. 1-15 and May 1-15.

Three consignments totalling 180,000 tons are sought for arrival in Yanbu between Feb. 1-15 and April 1-15.

Four consignments totalling 240,000 tons are sought for arrival in Dammam between Feb. 1-15 and April 1-15.

One of 55,000 tons is sought for arrival in Jizan between May 1-15.

The agency reserves the right to buy 10% more or less than the standard 60,000 ton size of consignment sought.

Traders believe that Saudi Arabia has been importing from Saudi Arabian farming investments abroad.

In its last reported international wheat tender in June, Saudi Arabia bought 624,000 tons.

The agency, previously called the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), was renamed the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) in January.

