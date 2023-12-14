Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy estimated 715,000 metric tons wheat

HAMBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state wheat buying agency GFSA on Thursday issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 715,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said.

Delivery was sought in a range of dates between February and May 2024.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

