Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy estimated 715,000 metric tons wheat

December 14, 2023 — 02:26 am EST

HAMBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state wheat buying agency GFSA on Thursday issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 715,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said.

Delivery was sought in a range of dates between February and May 2024.

