Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy estimated 595,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) on Thursday issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 595,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Friday, Nov. 11, traders said. Arrival in Saudi Arabia is sought between April and June, 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

