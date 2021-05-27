Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy about 720,000 tonnes wheat - trade

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) on Thursday issued an international tender to purchase about 720,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, May 28. Results are expected on Monday, May 31.

Hard wheat with 12.5% protein content is sought in 12 individual consignments of about 60,000 tonnes each. The wheat can be sourced from optional origins.

Of the total, some 240,000 tonnes is sought for shipment to the port of Jeddah, 240,000 tonnes to Dammam and 240,000 tonnes to Yanbu.

The wheat is sought for arrival in Saudi Arabia between July 10 and Sept. 30, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

