Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 595,000 metric tons of wheat

March 28, 2024 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam, Nayera Abdallah, Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia issued tender to buy 595,000 metric tons of wheat for June-July arrival, its state wheat buying agency, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), said on Thursday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Friday, traders said. European traders said results are expected on Monday.

Some 10 consignments of 12.5% protein wheat are sought sourced from optional origins, GFSA Governor Ahmad Al Fares added in a statement.

The shipments will be distributed to various ports, with 180,000 tons going to Jeddah, 180,000 tons to Yanbu, 180,000 tons to Dammam and 55,000 tons to Jizan.

It is the first wheat tender issued so far this year by the GFSA. Its last wheat tender reported on Dec. 18, 2023 involved a purchase of 1,353,000 tons.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah in Dubai and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Mark Heinrich)

