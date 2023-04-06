Saudi Arabia, Iran top envoys meet in Beijing, achieving landmark breathrough

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

April 06, 2023 — 01:29 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details on visit

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iran's top envoys met in Beijing, the first official meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in more than seven years, CCTV news reported on Thursday.

The two countries resumed relations, announced last month, and the arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors will be discussed in meetings.

President Xi Jinping recently helped broker a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Middle East rivals, last month to restore diplomatic ties, in a display of China's growing influence in the region which is being warily watched by the United States.

In March, Xi spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about several issues.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.