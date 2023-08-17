Saudi Arabia, Iran relations 'on the right track', Iranian minister says after Riyadh talks

By Maha El Dahan and Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iran are making progress on mending ties, Iran's foreign minister said after meeting with his counterpart in Riyadh on Thursday, as two regional heavyweights seek to overcome past hostility and boost cooperation.

"Relations between Tehran and Saudi are on the right track and we are witnessing progress," Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, adding that "the talks were successful".

"We had good discussions over a broad range of issues during our meetings today," Amirabdollahian said.

In June, Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia and Iranian state media reported earlier this month that the kingdom's embassy in Tehran had resumed operations.

"We look forward to a new phase in our relationship based on our Islamic brotherhood and work towards common interests," Prince Faisal said, adding that he welcomed Iran's endorsement of Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Writing by Maha El Dahan and Parisa Hafezi Editing by Tom Hogue and Frances Kerry)

((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @PHREUTERS))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.