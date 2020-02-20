Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys missiles fired from Yemen towards kingdom

World Markets

Saudi Arabia said on early Friday it had intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia towards Saudi cities, state news agency SPA quoted the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned group as saying.

The spokesman for the coalition said the missiles were fired from the Yemeni capital Sanaa and were aimed at cities and civilians, SPA added.

Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attack yet

