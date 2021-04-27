Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% of Aramco to foreign investor, says crown prince

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell another 1% of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a foreign investor.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco, the world's biggest oil company which listed on the Saudi bourse in 2019, could sell shares to international investors within the next year or two.

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Chris Reese)

