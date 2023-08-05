News & Insights

Saudi Arabia hikes most September oil prices to Asia

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

August 05, 2023 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Updates to add details on prices

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the prices for most of its crude to Asia in September after announcing an extension of its voluntary production cut for another month.

Saudi Arabia increased the official selling price (OSP) for September Arab light crude to Asia by 30 cents a barrel from August to $3.50 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, state oil giant Aramco said in a statement on Saturday.

The OSP to Europe was also hiked by $2 a barrel to $5.80 for September versus ICE Brent while to North America it was unchanged at $7.25 versus ASCI.

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day would be extended to include September, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened.

The cut translates into a 9 million barrel per day (bpd)production figure for September.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

SEPT

AUG

CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT

+4.95

+4.35

+0.60

EXTRA LIGHT

+2.55

+2.55

0.00

LIGHT

+3.50

+3.20

+0.30

MEDIUM

+3.35

+2.65

+0.70

HEAVY

+1.60

+1.00

+0.60

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for United States are set against ASCI:

SEPT

AUG

CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT

+9.40

+9.40

+0.00

LIGHT

+7.25

+7.25

+0.00

MEDIUM

+7.95

+7.95

+0.00

HEAVY

+7.50

+7.50

+0.00

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

SEPT

AUG

CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT

+7.40

+4.40

+3.00

LIGHT

+5.80

+3.80

+2.00

MEDIUM

+4.60

+3.30

+1.30

HEAVY

+1.90

+0.90

+1.00

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:

SEPT

AUG

CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT

+6.30

+4.80

+1.50

LIGHT

+4.50

+3.50

+1.00

MEDIUM

+3.50

+3.20

+0.30

HEAVY

+0.50

+0.40

+0.10

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan Editing by Helen Popper )

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com, @mahaeldahan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.