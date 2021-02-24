Saudi Arabia gives initial guidance for euro-denominated bonds - sources

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has opened order books for a euro-denominated bond deal split between tranches of three and nine years, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Initial price guidance was around 60 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps for the three-year portion and around 90 bps over mid-swaps for the nine-year notes, the sources said.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Goldman Sachs GS.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Citi C.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, Standard Chartered STAN.L and Samba Capital 1090.SE are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

