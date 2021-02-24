Saudi Arabia gives final price guidance for euro-denominated bonds - document

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia tightened price guidance for a euro-denominated bond deal comprising tranches of three and nine years after receiving over 4.9 billion euros in orders for the debt sale, a document showed on Wednesday.

It gave final price guidance of around 45 bps plus or minus 5 bps over mid-swaps for the three-year and around 75 bps plus or minus 5 bps over mid-swaps for the nine-year notes, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Initial price guidance was around 60 bps over mid-swaps for the three-year portion around 90 bps over mid-swaps for the nine-year bonds.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Goldman Sachs GS.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Citi C.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, Standard Chartered STAN.L and Samba Capital 1090.SE are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

