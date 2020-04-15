Saudi Arabia gets over $35 billion in orders for triple-tranche bonds - sources

Saudi Arabia has received more than $35 billion in combined orders for a planned triple-tranche bond sale, two sources said on Wednesday.

The kingdom has given initial price guidance of around 315 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for the 5-1/2-year notes, around 325 bps over Treasuries for the 10-1/2-year bonds and 5.15% for the 40-year notes. The deal is expected to close on Wednesday.

