Saudi Arabia eyes Chinese bid for nuclear plant - WSJ

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is weighing a Chinese bid to build a nuclear power plant in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

China National Nuclear Corp, a state-owned company known as CNNC, has bid to build a nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, near the border with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the report added citing Saudi officials familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.