Saudi Arabia extends term for $5 bln deposit in Egypt's c.bank- state media

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

November 29, 2022 — 10:08 am EST

Written by Nafisa Eltahir and Patrick Werr for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has extended the term for a $5 billion deposit it made to Egypt's central bank, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday, without saying how long the extension would be.

In March, Saudi Arabia made a $5 billion deposit in the central bank as Egypt came under increasing financial pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up oil and wheat prices and hit tourist numbers from Russia and Ukraine.

Gulf states have deposited at least $13 billion with Egypt's central bank to support its economy so far this year, bringing their total deposits to $28 billion, according to central bank and finance ministry data.

That includes a further $5.3 billion of longer-term deposits from Saudi Arabia due to mature in the second half of 2026.

An International Monetary Fund official told Reuters in October that Gulf states had agreed to extend their deposits in Egypt's central bank alongside a new $3 billion IMF financing deal currently awaiting approval from the fund's executive board.

