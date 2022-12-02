Saudi Arabia extends $3 bln deposit term to cash-strapped Pakistan

By shoring up the reserves, it added, the money has contributed to meeting external sector challenges and achieve sustainable economic growth for the country.

Pakistan has been in dire need of external financing as it waits for the 9th review of a $7 billion bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan's finance ministry also approved the signing of a debt rescheduling of $26.150 million with Japan Bank for International Cooperation under G-20 debt servicing initiative to mitigate COVID-19 losses.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam in Cairo and Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.