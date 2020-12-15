Saudi Arabia expects 3.2% GDP growth in 2021 - budget

Contributors
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Arabia expects its economy will grow by 3.2% in 2021, recovering from the projected 3.7% contraction this year when the kingdom's economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices, according to a budget statement.

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects its economy will grow by 3.2% in 2021, recovering from the projected 3.7% contraction this year when the kingdom's economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices, according to a budget statement.

Inflation was seen at 2.9% in 2021, compared with projected inflation of 3.7% for 2020, as the kingdom hiked the value added tax (VAT) from 5% to 15% last July, the Ministry of Finance said in a budget statement.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Saeed Azhar; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters