Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.8% in Q1 boosted by non-oil activities

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED BENMANSOUR

June 08, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 3.8% year on year in the first quarter of 2023, the General Authority for Statistics said on Thursday,

Non-oil activities grew by 5.4% while oil activities grew by 1.4% and government service activity was up by 4.9%, it said.

