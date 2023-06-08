Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.8% in Q1 boosted by non-oil activities

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 3.8% year on year in the first quarter of 2023, the General Authority for Statistics said on Thursday,

Non-oil activities grew by 5.4% while oil activities grew by 1.4% and government service activity was up by 4.9%, it said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman )

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.