Saudi Arabia cuts Sept crude prices to Asia -document

Adds table, context

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco has cut the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude to Asia and Europe, while leaving them unchanged for the United States.

Aramco set the official selling price for its Arab light crude to Asia at plus $0.90 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai average, down $0.30 from August, a document obtained by Reuters showed.

The OSP cuts were in line with market expectations, tracking falling Middle East benchmarks and weak refining margins, according to a Reuters survey.

Slow demand recovery amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections has depressed spot prices for Middle Eastern crude this month, while Asia's refining margins remained weak.

The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at a discount of $1.80 a barrel over ICE Brent, down $2.50 from August.

It set the crude price to the United States at plus $1.65 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), unchanged from the previous month.

UNITED STATES

SEPT AUG CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT +2.20 +2.20 0.00

LIGHT +1.65 +1.65 0.00

MEDIUM +0.85 +0.85 0.00

HEAVY +0.50 +0.50 0.00

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

NW EUROPE

SEPT AUG CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -1.30 +1.50 -2.80

LIGHT -1.80 +0.70 -2.50

MEDIUM -1.90 +0.20 -2.10

HEAVY -2.30 -0.50 -1.80

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

SEPT AUG CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +2.05 +2.65 -0.60

EXTRA LIGHT +0.70 +1.20 -0.50

LIGHT +0.90 +1.20 -0.30

MEDIUM +0.90 +1.20 -0.30

HEAVY +0.60 +0.90 -0.30

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against the ICE Brent:

MEDITERRANEAN

SEPT AUG CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -0.60 +1.90 -2.50

LIGHT -1.20 +0.90 -2.10

MEDIUM -1.40 +0.20 -1.60

HEAVY -2.10 -1.00 -1.10

(Reporting By Rania El Gamal and Maha El Dahan; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.