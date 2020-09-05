Saudi Arabia cuts Oct crude official prices to Asia

By Rania El Gamal

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco cut its October official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude oil to all destinations, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Aramco reduced the OSP for its Arab Light crude grade to Asia by $1.40 a barrel, setting it at a minus $0.50 per barrel versus Oman/Dubai average.

The cut in the OSPs to Asia was in line with market expectations, to track a drop in Middle East benchmarks and weak refining margins, according to a Reuters survey.

The major oil producer set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at a discount of $2.00 a barrel over ICE Brent, down $0.20 from September.

It set the crude price to the United States at plus $1.05 per barrel for October over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), down 60 cents from the previous month.

UNITED STATES

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT +1.50 +2.20 -0.70

LIGHT +1.05 +1.65 -0.60

MEDIUM +0.35 +0.85 -0.50

HEAVY 0.00 +0.50 -0.50

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

NW EUROPE

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -1.90 -1.30 -0.60

LIGHT -2.00 -1.80 -0.20

MEDIUM -1.90 -1.90 0.00

HEAVY -2.00 -2.30 +0.30

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

OCT SEPT CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +0.55 +2.05 -1.50

EXTRA LIGHT -0.80 +0.70 -1.50

LIGHT -0.50 +0.90 -1.40

MEDIUM -0.30 +0.90 -1.20

HEAVY -0.30 +0.60 -0.90

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against the ICE Brent:

MEDITERRANEAN

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -1.20 -0.60 -0.60

LIGHT -1.60 -1.20 -0.40

MEDIUM -1.60 -1.40 -0.20

HEAVY -1.80 -2.10 +0.30

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal Editing by Frances Kerry and Peter Graff)

