Saudi Arabia cuts Oct crude official prices to Asia

Rania El Gamal Reuters
Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco cut its October official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude oil to all destinations, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

By Rania El Gamal

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco cut its October official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude oil to all destinations, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Aramco reduced the OSP for its Arab Light crude grade to Asia by $1.40 a barrel, setting it at a minus $0.50 per barrel versus Oman/Dubai average.

The cut in the OSPs to Asia was in line with market expectations, to track a drop in Middle East benchmarks and weak refining margins, according to a Reuters survey.

The major oil producer set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at a discount of $2.00 a barrel over ICE Brent, down $0.20 from September.

It set the crude price to the United States at plus $1.05 per barrel for October over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), down 60 cents from the previous month.

UNITED STATES

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT +1.50 +2.20 -0.70

LIGHT +1.05 +1.65 -0.60

MEDIUM +0.35 +0.85 -0.50

HEAVY 0.00 +0.50 -0.50

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

NW EUROPE

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -1.90 -1.30 -0.60

LIGHT -2.00 -1.80 -0.20

MEDIUM -1.90 -1.90 0.00

HEAVY -2.00 -2.30 +0.30

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

OCT SEPT CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +0.55 +2.05 -1.50

EXTRA LIGHT -0.80 +0.70 -1.50

LIGHT -0.50 +0.90 -1.40

MEDIUM -0.30 +0.90 -1.20

HEAVY -0.30 +0.60 -0.90

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against the ICE Brent:

MEDITERRANEAN

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -1.20 -0.60 -0.60

LIGHT -1.60 -1.20 -0.40

MEDIUM -1.60 -1.40 -0.20

HEAVY -1.80 -2.10 +0.30

