Saudi Arabia cuts June crude oil official selling prices for Asia -sources

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the June official selling prices (OSPs) of all crude grades it sells to Asia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

It set the June OSP for the flagship Arab light crude at $1.7 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, down 10 cents from May and its first price cut since December last year, the sources said.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

MAY JUNE CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +2.55 +2.35 -0.20

EXTRA LIGHT +1.60 +1.50 -0.10

LIGHT +1.80 +1.70 -0.10

MEDIUM +1.45 +1.25 -0.20

HEAVY +0.80 +0.50 -0.30

