Saudi Arabia cuts January Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 05, 2022 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Arpan Varghese and Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE said on Monday.

The price is $2.20 a barrel less than the December OSP.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at minus $0.10 a barrel against ICE Brent for January, $1.80 a barrel lower than its price for December.

The OSP to the United States was unchanged from last month at $6.35 versus ASCI for January.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
