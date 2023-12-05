News & Insights

US Markets

Saudi Arabia cuts Jan Arab Light crude price to Asia - sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 05, 2023 — 09:56 am EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia on Tuesday lowered the price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asian customers in January for the first time in seven months, sources familiar with the matter said, reacting to weakening premiums in the physical market amidst supply overhang concerns.

Saudi Aramco cut the official selling price (OSP) for January-loading Arab Light to Asia by 50 cents a barrel from December to $3.50 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, the sources said.

The price reduction is smaller than the market expectation of a trim of about $1, showed a Reuters survey.

"Saudi set the price too high. That could prompt some buyers to nominate less cargoes and turn to buy cheaper crude from other suppliers from the spot market," said a purchase manager from an Asian refinery.

The OPEC+ last week announced a combined 2.2 million barrels-per-day (bpd) voluntary output cuts for the first quarter of 2024, but the market was unimpressed and showed skepticism about compliance over the cuts.

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, told Bloomberg News on Monday that OPEC+ oil production cuts can "absolutely" continue past the first quarter if needed.

Saudi Aramco also lowered the prices for other grades it sells to Asia, with Extra Light crude by 50 cents, while Arab Medium and Arab Heavy by 60 cents and 30 cents, respectively. All the reductions are smaller than the market forecasts.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Jane Merriman and Bernadette Baum)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.