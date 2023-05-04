Saudi Arabia cut June Arab Light crude prices for Asia - sources

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has cut the price of its June flagship crude to Asian buyers for the first time in four months following a plunge in refining margins.

The official selling price (OSP) for June-loading Arab Light to Asia was reduced by 25 cents a barrel from May to $2.55 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

