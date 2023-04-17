US Markets

Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.455 mln bpd in Feb

April 17, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

April 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in Feb fell to 7.455 million barrels per day from 7.658 million bpd in Jan, official data showed on Monday. Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website. (Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities Desk) ((BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SAUDI CRUDE/JODI

