Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.050 mln bpd in May

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

July 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in May fell to 7.050 million barrels per day from 7.382 million bpd in April, official data showed on Tuesday. Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website. (Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities Desk) ((BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SAUDI CRUDE/JODI

