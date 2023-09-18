News & Insights

Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 6.012 mln bpd in July

September 18, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in July fell to 6.012 million barrels per day from 6.804 million bpd in June, official data showed on Monday. Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website. (Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities Desk) ((BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SAUDI CRUDE/JODI

