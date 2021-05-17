US Markets

Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 5.427 mln bpd in March

May 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in March fell to 5.427 million barrels per day from 5.625 million bpd in Feb, official data showed on Monday. Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website. (Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities Desk)) Keywords: SAUDI CRUDE/JODI

