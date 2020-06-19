Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000 -health ministry

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday following a rise in new infections over the past 10 days.

The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 4,301 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 150,292, with 1,184 deaths. The country hit more than 100,000 cases on June 7. Authorities are expected to lift a nationwide curfew on June 21.

(Writing by Raya Jalabi and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.