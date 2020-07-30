Saudi Arabia consortium withdraws interest in buying Newcastle Utd -statement

A consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has withdrawn its interest in acquiring Newcastle United football club, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The group, which includes PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers, said that the "prolonged process" and "global uncertainty" had "rendered the potential investment no longer commercially viable."

