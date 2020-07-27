Saudi Arabia completes portion of outstanding bonds valued at of 34.26 bln riyals - ministry

Adds details

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the completion of an early redemption of a portion of outstanding bonds maturing in August, September, November and December of this year with a total value of 34.26 billion riyals ($9.14 billion).

The kingdom has also issued new sukuk under its local sukuk programme, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The new sukuk issuances comprise four tranches with a total value of 34.645 billion riyals.

The first tranche with an amount of SAR 8.97 million matures in 2024, the second tranche with an amount of SAR 6.025 million matures in 2028, the third tranche with an amount of SAR 6.5 million matures in 2032, and the fourth tranche with an amount of SAR 13.15 million matures in 2035.

HSBC Saudi Arabia and Samba Capital & Investment Management Company were appointed joint placement agents and dealer managers.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Samar Hassan; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.