Saudi Arabia completes mills privatisation
Adds details
CAIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO) said on Tuesday it had sold 100% stakes in the Second Milling Company and the Fourth Milling Company, completing a previously announced privatisation.
The Second Milling Company was sold for 2.13 billion riyals ($568 million) to Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan Sons Company for Commercial and Real Estate Investment, Al-Rajhi International Investment Company, Nadec and Olam International Company OLAM.SI, a statement said.
The Fourth Milling Company was sold for 859 million riyals Alana International Alliance, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company 4001.SE and United Feed Industry Company.
The kingdom sold its flour milling business under the country's Vision 2030 aimed at weaning the economy off oil.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by Alaa Swilam, additional writing by Alexander Cornwell. Editing by Franklin Paul and David Evans)
((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Brazilian buyout firm IG4 Capital bids $916 mln to become large shareholder in Chilean miner SQM -sources
- More than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions
- Australia's Orocobre and Galaxy to merge to form world's fifth-largest lithium company
- France set to import large cargo of Romanian wheat