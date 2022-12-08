Saudi Arabia, China sign MoUs on hydrogen - state news agency

December 08, 2022 — 08:41 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and China have signed memorandums of understanding on hydrogen energy and the encouragement of direct investment between the two states, state news agency (SPA) said on Thursday, during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh.

Xi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also signed an agreement for harmonization between the kingdom's 2030 vision and Beijing's belt and road initiative, SPA added.

