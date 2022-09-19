Saudi Arabia buys about 556,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Commodities

HAMBURG/DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's main state wheat-buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), on Monday said it has purchased about 556,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase was at an average price of $371.61 a tonne c&f, SAGO said on its website, confirming earlier reports from traders.

The wheat has 12.5% protein content and can be sourced from Europe, North America, South America and Australia, SAGO said.

The wheat was sought for arrival in periods from Nov. 10, 2022, to Feb. 25, 2023.

