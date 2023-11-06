News & Insights

Saudi Arabia buys 710,000 T of wheat from Saudi producers abroad -statement

November 06, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

RIYADH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday it bought 710,000 tonnes of wheat from Saudi producers based overseas.

GFSA said in a statement the first 355,000 tonnes were bought from agricultural and livestock investment firm SALIC, while the second half was purchased from Al-Rajhi International for Investment (RAII).

