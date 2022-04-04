Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 T wheat from Americas, Europe and Australia

April 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has agreed to buy 625,000 tonnes of wheat from Europe, North and South America and Australia at an average price of $422.47 a tonne, it said on Monday.

The shipments will be delivered from September to November, the state grains importer said on its website.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman )

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.