Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 T wheat from Americas, Europe and Australia
April 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has agreed to buy 625,000 tonnes of wheat from Europe, North and South America and Australia at an average price of $422.47 a tonne, it said on Monday.
The shipments will be delivered from September to November, the state grains importer said on its website.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman )
