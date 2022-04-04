Commodities

Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 T wheat from Americas, Europe and Australia

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has agreed to buy 625,000 tonnes of wheat from Europe, North and South America and Australia at an average price of $422.47 a tonne, it said on Monday.

April 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has agreed to buy 625,000 tonnes of wheat from Europe, North and South America and Australia at an average price of $422.47 a tonne, it said on Monday.

The shipments will be delivered from September to November, the state grains importer said on its website.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman )

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular