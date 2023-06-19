Saudi Arabia buys 355,000 T of wheat from Saudi-owned overseas farms - GFSA

Adds details and background
DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia bought 355,000 tonnes of wheat for the shipment period August to December from Saudi-owned overseas farms, data from General Food Security Authority showed on Monday.
It was bought at an average price of $302.90 per tonne, the data showed.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia bought 624,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender for September-October shipment.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)
