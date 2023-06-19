News & Insights

Commodities

Saudi Arabia buys 355,000 T of wheat from Saudi-owned overseas farms - GFSA

June 19, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia bought 355,000 tonnes of wheat for the shipment period August to December from Saudi-owned overseas farms, data from General Food Security Authority showed on Monday.

It was bought at an average price of $302.90 per tonne, the data showed.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia bought 624,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender for September-October shipment.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.