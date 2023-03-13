Saudi Arabia buys 1.043 mln T of wheat for July-Aug arrival - GFSA

Adds detailed purchase breakdown

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia bought 1.043 mln tonnes of wheat for July-August arrival, in its first tender in 2023, the Saudi state purchasing agency General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday.

It was bought at an average price of $316.86 a tonne c&f, the GFSA said.

The GFSA was previously the SAGO agency which was restructured and renamed by the Saudi government in January.

The wheat with 12.5% protein content was sought for arrival in a series of Saudi ports between July 1 and Aug. 15. The purchase was considerably more than the 480,000 tonnes sought in the tender.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia with the seller having the option of selecting the origin supplied, the GFSA said.

The GFSA said these purchases were made all in dollars a tonne C&F with seller and the port and arrival period in Saudi Arabia:

Jeddah port:

- 60,000 tonnes from Olam at $318.50 C&F (July 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tonnes from Trade House at $317.00 C&F (July 15 - 31)

- 63,000 tonnes from Solaris at $317.37 C&F (July 15 - 31)

- 60,000 tonnes from Trade House at $315.00 C&F (Aug. 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tonnes from Olam at $315.25 C&F (Aug. 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tonnes from Viterra at $316.44 C&F (Aug 1 - 15)

Yanbu port:

- 60,000 tonnes from Viterra at $312.74 C&F (July 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $315.17 C&F (July 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tonnes from Olam at $317.00 C&F (July 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tonnes from Viterra at $314.64 C&F (July 15 - 31)

- 65,000 tonnes from Agricost at $316.00 C&F (July 15 - 31)

- 60,000 tonnes from Trade House at $317.00 C&F (July 15 - 31)

- 60,000 tonnes from Trade House at $315.00 C&F (Aug. 1 -15)

- 65,000 tonnes from Agricost at $315.00 C&F (Aug. 1 - 15)

Dammam port:

- 65,000 tonnes from Cargill at $320.15 C&F (July 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $320.67 C&F (July 15 - 31)

- 65,000 tonnes from Cargill at $323.15 C&F (July 15 - 31)

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Louise Heavens)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.