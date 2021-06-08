Saudi Arabia bans some French poultry imports because of bird flu -State TV

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Tuesday banned imports of poultry, poultry meat and eggs from the Landes, Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Gers regions of France, because of the bird flu disease, Saudi state TV said.

