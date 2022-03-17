Commodities

Saudi Arabia approves loans worth 861 mln riyals for agricultural imports - statement

Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) approved loans worth 861 million riyals ($229.49 million) to finance agricultural imports, the government credit institution said on Thursday.

The loans will help ensure the food security of the country, the statement added.

($1 = 3.7518 riyals)

