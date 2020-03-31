Saudi Arabia approves listing government assets planned for privatisation in TADAWUL after IPO

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government approved on Tuesday listing government assets planned for privatisation in stock market TADAWUL after an initial public offering (IPO).

“Assets, sectors and services planned for privatization ... shall be listed in Saudi stock market through direct or indirect initial public offering,” said a statement on state news agency SPA.

