Saudi Arabia approves listing government assets planned for privatisation in TADAWUL after IPO

Marwa Rashad Reuters
Published
Saudi Arabia’s government approved on Tuesday listing government assets planned for privatisation in stock market TADAWUL after an initial public offering (IPO).

“Assets, sectors and services planned for privatization ... shall be listed in Saudi stock market through direct or indirect initial public offering,” said a statement on state news agency SPA.

