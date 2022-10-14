Saudi Arabia announces $400 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

The crown prince expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and support everything that contributes to de-escalation, SPA added.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Mark Porter)

