Saudi Arabia and Iraq agree investments in energy and sports

Adds details

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iraq have signed investment agreements on energy and sport, the kingdom's state state TV reported on Monday.

An Iraqi delegation, led by Finance Minister Ali Allawi, arrived in Saudi on Sunday for an official visit. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was due to arrive on Monday but his trip was cancelled after King Salman was admitted to hospital for medical checks.

Meetings focused on enhancing cooperation across various fields and to develop partnership between the private sector between the two countries, state news agency SPA reported.

The two countries signed a memorandum of cooperation focused on efforts to combat the novel coronavirus and to provide medical assistance to Iraq, SPA said.

A memorandum was also signed between the Saudi Development Fund and the Iraqi finance ministry to provide loans for a number of development projects in Iraq, SPA reported.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((aziz.elyaakoubi@thomsonreuters.com; +971552994086; Reuters Messaging: aziz.elyaakoubi.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.