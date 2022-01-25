Saudi Arabia agrees deal with GSK to develop healthcare sector - tweet
DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment signed an agreement with GSK GSK.L on Monday to boost the kingdom's healthcare and life sciences sector, it said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens)
((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))
