Saudi April inflation up 1.3% on higher food prices

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 1.3% in April from a year earlier, pushed up by higher food prices, although prices fell for some other items as the coronavirus outbreak affected consumer spending.

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 1.3% in April from a year earlier, pushed up by higher food prices, although prices fell for some other items as the coronavirus outbreak affected consumer spending.

Prices declined by 0.1% in April compared to March, the General Authority for Statistics said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More