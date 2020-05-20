Saudi April inflation up 1.3% on higher food prices

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 1.3% in April from a year earlier, pushed up by higher food prices, although prices fell for some other items as the coronavirus outbreak affected consumer spending.

Prices declined by 0.1% in April compared to March, the General Authority for Statistics said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle)

